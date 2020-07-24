Bailey County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

BAILEY COUNTY, Texas (Press Release) The following is a press release from the Bailey County Attorney’s Office. To update the public, we are continuing to receive results from Parkview Nursing Care Center. Based on the results so far, we are cautiously optimistic that we may have caught it before many were exposed. However, these findings are very preliminary, and it will take some time until we are able to have a complete picture. Bailey County as of today is at 31 active cases with 133 recovered.

Unfortunately, we must report that Bailey County has suffered two more deaths to Covid-19 in the past two days. A 62-year-old female and an 87-year-old female both passed away. We ask that everyone keep these families in their prayers.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution and due to a possible exposure, the Bailey County Courthouse, the Justice of the Peace and County Attorney’s office, as well as the Treasurer’s office will be closed tomorrow, July 24, 2020. All offices will be deep cleaned and plan to reopen Monday. At this time, we have no reason to believe that the public was exposed.