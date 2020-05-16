Bailey County reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 as of late Friday

MULESHOE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Bailey County Attorney’s Office:

This evening, May 15, 2020, Bailey County was notified of the fifth and sixth positive COVID-19 tests of individuals residing in our county. At this time we do not have any information as to where and when these individuals were exposed.

Even though we only received this news hours ago, Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”), as well as local officials, already have contact tracing teams speaking with these individuals to discover all relevant information.

We will continue to inform the public as more information becomes available.

