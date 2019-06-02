Ballet in the Park returns in June and July to Maxey Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

Parks and Recreation and Ballet Lubbock are pleased to host the 3rd Annual Ballet in the Park at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays beginning Wednesday, June 5, 2019, and running through Wednesday, July 31. This open air, outdoor fitness class for ages 7-adult is designed to introduce and nurture students in the art of dance. Come ready to tendu, jump and stretch to classical composers and maybe even some rock and roll. Wear comfortable shoes and seasonally appropriate clothing that you can dance in. We suggest bringing a small towel, water, bug spray and sunscreen. Special thanks to Marcos Antonio Vasquez for leading Ballet in the Park. Youth under 14 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This event will be held at Maxey Park in the grassy area next to the Maxey Community Center building. Admission is free.

Maxey Community Center is located at 4020 30th Street. The Center is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Fridays 8:30 a.m. – Noon and 1:00 – 5:30 p.m., as well as on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, call the center at (806) 767-3796.

