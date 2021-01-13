Ballet Lubbock begins classes at Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Ballet Lubbock opened the doors to their new dance location at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

Artistic Director Yvonne Racz Key, says they were overjoyed to welcome all different age groups to begin their lessons at the new facility.

“It’s just so much energy and positivity, loving the new space and just appreciating the new space,” said Racz Key. “I always tell them they are going to earn this space so it’s been wonderful.”

After outgrowing their old location, this new adventure was graciously earned by the ballet Lubbock family.

“We can keep going, the numbers can grow,” said Racz Key ” all of our studios in here are the size of the biggest studio at the old location.”

At Buddy Holly Hall, they have the ability to take advantage of six separate studios. Two of which are divided by a lifting wall that can form a larger space the size of their performance stage.

“I always say the people in Lubbock who love the arts are so passionate about it, they are doers” said Racz Key. “This is the goal, it’s done and it’s so surreal I can’t believe we are here right now.”

Before it officially opened current and former dancers were able to get a sneak-peek, and so did their founder Suzanne Aker.

“She was just blown away, speechless — and actually even said ‘oh no, I want to teach again’, so it’s been nothing but inspiring” said Racz Key.

Ballet Lubbock is currently accepting new members as they look to expand even further and look forward to future performances down the road.