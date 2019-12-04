Ballet Lubbock to present The Nutcracker on their 50th anniversary

Helen Hunter, Ballet Lubbock Development and Marketing manager, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their upcoming Nutcracker performance.

Sponsored by Market Street, The Nutcracker is a longtime Lubbock staple. The 2019-2020 season is Ballet Lubbock’s 50th anniversary and their 41st Nutcracker.

The performances are scheduled for Thursday December 12 through Sunday December 15 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

This is the first they will put on a sensory friendly production of The Nutcracker. It is an abbreviated version of the ballet and all are welcome to enjoy it in a relaxed and inclusive environment.

On Wednesday, they will host an Outreach Nutcracker performance with free tickets provided to members of more than 70 social service organizations.

All choreography is by Artistic Director Yvonne Racz Key. Guest artists are Lori Wilson, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Michael McGonegal, Cavalier, from the St. Louis Ballet. Joseph Rodriguez, a Ballet Lubbock alum, will return in his role as Drosselmeyer.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $65. Buying tickets early ensures the best seats and the best price. They can be purchased at Select-A-Seat or over the phone at 806-770-2000.

For more information watch the video above.

(Press release provided by Ballet Lubbock.)