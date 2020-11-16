Balloon release for Haven Trevino raises awareness for domestic violence

LUBBOCK, Texas — Dozens came together on Sunday to honor the life of 19 year old Haven Trevino by releasing balloons from the spot where she was shot outside Orlando’s Italian Restaurant. Friends and family members also spoke out about domestic violence and asked the community to raise awareness to help prevent losing any more loved ones to the cycle of abuse.

“We cried out, we cried out,” said Kim Rodriguez, Trevino’s aunt. “We made so many outcries and we felt like we didn’t get heard, so we want to know what we can do to help others.”

On Thursday, Trevino was shot and killed outside Orlando’s by the father of her young child, Isaiah Mesa. After shooting Trevino, Mesa drove to St. Jospeh’s Church and shot himself. He has since been pronounced dead.

According to documents from Child and Protective Services, this incident was the devastating climax to months of abuse and domestic violence in Trevino and Mesa’s relationship.

“Nobody thought it was ever gonna get this far, but here we are today and we’re having to do these things, to remember her because she was stolen from us,” said Hannah Yurken, who calls herself Trevino’s honorary aunt.

It was a life taken too soon by an all too common situation.

“It was a senseless act that could’ve been prevented,” said Rodriguez.

Friends and family members spoke at Sunday’s event, calling Trevino a happy and loving daughter, sister, friend and a great mother to her baby, who they identified as 1 year-old Ezra.

“We just wanted to come out here, to where she was taken from us and release balloons for her and just send them to heaven where we know she is and keep speaking of her and remembering her and sharing her story,” said Yurken.

Family members released dozens of purple, pink and white balloons at 12:13 – the exact time the 911 call came in. Purple for domestic violence awareness and pink and white because those were Trevino’s favorite colors.

“We just ask that you keep remembering her,” said Yurken. “You keep replaying that happy memory or that silly thing that she did and we pray that you keep her alive, that you talk about her.”

The family said they knew there was a history of domestic violence between Trevino and Mesa. They had tried to help, but tragically, as Trevino started to become more independent from Mesa, the situation took a turn for the worse.

Now they’re making a promise to continue fighting for victims like Trevino.

“If you hear someone in a similar situation, you talk about her again and you say, ‘I know you don’t think it’s going to happen to you, but we didn’t either,’” said Yurken. “We didn’t think we were going to be here.”

Family members said that continuing the fight is what Trevino would have wanted.

“In the back of our minds we hear haven telling us, we got this,” said Rodriguez. “Get up and fight. So we are now, we are fighting for her, and this is not going to end today tomorrow or next week, we are going to continue her fight – it’s not over, we love you Haven.”

The family is asking the community to send them any photos or videos they have of Trevino, so that they can share them with her baby once he’s older. To learn how you can help Trevino’s family you can get more information here.