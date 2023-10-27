LUBBOCK, Texas — Alfredo Paez, Jr., 40, was sentenced on Friday in connection to a 2020 shooting at the 50th Street Caboose that involved members of the Bandidos and Kinfolk motorcycle gangs. He received 6 years in prison, along with 6 years of probation.

On Thursday, Paez was found guilty of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of deadly conduct. He was found not guilty on three other counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police were called to the Caboose at 50th Street and Slide Road around 10:00 p.m. on November 12. Paez was the Lubbock Bandidos chapter’s sergeant at arms at the time of the shooting. He held the vice president position at the time of his jury trial.

In security video that was shown to the jury during his trial, Kinfolk members were playing pool when Bandidos members walked to the area. Words were exchanged, and a Bandido grabbed a pool ball off the table. It was perceived as a threat. After that, Kinfolk members pulled their guns, and one fired a gun towards a window. At that point, Paez was seen taking cover and then shooting. However, the video showed he was not the first person to pull the trigger.

Several Kinfolk members, including the local club’s chapter president at the time, were charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shootout.