‘Bands of Blue’ benefit concert for officers, their families involved in Levelland shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s School of Rock announced a benefit concert for the officers and their families involved in the Levelland shooting.

The event will be held August 8 at Charly B’s, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The School of Rock said it is honored to host the event to bring the community together and show support for the officers who serve our community.

School of Rock’s Co-owner and General Manager Amber Beatles said they have already received many messages and calls about the concert.

“Just a few days of us sharing that we were wanting to do this benefit,” Beatles said, “families, organizations, even people as far as Dallas, have emailed to say, ‘We would love to volunteer in whatever capacity you need us to.'”

The concert has already booked six bands for the event. The Organization Boots and Badges are supplying the financial backing for the concert, while Ladies of West Texas Law Enforcement are organizing food trucks for the event. All proceeds would go directly to the officers and their families.

School of Rock still needs plenty of help. They’re going to need volunteers to help with their silent auction and to help facilitate projects around the event.

“We’re going to be reaching out to businesses around town, and we’ll need people help collect those things and help manage the silence auction and working on a T-shirt,” Beatles said.