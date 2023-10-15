LUBBOCK, Texas — A new bank is to open in Lubbock co-founded by former Lubbock mayor Dan Pope. Victory Bank’s headquarters and Lubbock Banking Center is set to open on October 16 at 4710 4th Street, according to a press release.

The bank is founded and led by Lubbock businesspeople and experienced bankers C. Brett McDowell, Wyatt Leavell, and Dan Pope.

A press release said Victory’s leaders and board of directors are shifting the conversation on banking in Lubbock. Victory Bank is showing what it looks like to have local decision-makers and stakeholders.

“Communities win when businesses grow. Our investors are business people. They know how important independent banks—making local decisions—are to the overall success of our community,” McDowell said.