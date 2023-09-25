The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of September 25, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Capra Bank opened its new full-service branch in West Lubbock on Monday, according to a press release.

The release said the branch is located at 7710 Milwaukee Avenue, Suite 500 and is the first branch in the Hub City. Capra has two other locations in Iowa.

“Capra Bank’s team is comprised of seasoned bankers and familiar names within the West Texas banking landscape,” the release stated.

Bank president, Greg Garland said Capra had “the best bankers in the Lubbock area” to help contribute to the Lubbock’s growth.