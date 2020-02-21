Breaking News
Bank robbery reported Friday at noon in Lubbock

Bank robbery reported Friday before noon in Lubbock

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

600 block, University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the report of a bank robbery Friday before noon in the 600 block of University Avenue. That’s a branch location of City Bank.

Police radio traffic indicated officers were searching for a white male in a black jacket who left in a white Mercury. No injuries were reported.

Police said via Twitter:

Officers are responding to a bank robbery at 611 University Avenue. The call came shortly after 11:50 a.m. no injuries have been reported. More information will be released as it becomes available.

EverythingLubbock.com has a photojournalist working to get more information. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar