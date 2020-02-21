Bank robbery reported Friday before noon in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to the report of a bank robbery Friday before noon in the 600 block of University Avenue. That’s a branch location of City Bank.

Police radio traffic indicated officers were searching for a white male in a black jacket who left in a white Mercury. No injuries were reported.

Police said via Twitter:

Officers are responding to a bank robbery at 611 University Avenue. The call came shortly after 11:50 a.m. no injuries have been reported. More information will be released as it becomes available.

