LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Bans Off Our Bodies:

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Lubbock will join communities across the country by hosting a Bans

Off Our Bodies rally in response to the Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v Wade.

The rally will be held from 10 am to noon at Tim Cole Memorial Park.

There will be speakers from our community, local musicians, and other organizations and activities present.

This is a family friendly event and all ages are encouraged to attend.

(Press release from Bans Off Our Bodies)