Barbara P. Bush to speak at the Lubbock Women’s Club spring speaker series on April 30

NEW YORK, NY – In this file photo, CEO and Co-founder of Global Health Corps Barabara P. Bush participates in a panal discussion on U.S. Leadership in the Fight Against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria at the University Club in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Women’s Club:

The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation and The Welborn-Payne Endowment Community Speaker Series will welcome Barbara Pierce Bush as a speaker for the Spring Speaker Series. Bush will speak on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 12:00 noon at The Lubbock Women’s Club, 2020 Broadway St., Lubbock, Texas.

The co-founder and board chair of Global Health Corps (GHC), an organization that mobilizes young leaders to solve the world’s most pressing health issues, Ms. Bush will speak on One Person Can Make a Difference: Confronting Today’s Global Health Challenges. Bush and her co-founders are united by the belief that health is a human right and that their generation must build a world where this is realized. Since 2009, GHC has placed over 1000 young leaders on the front lines of health equity in many African nations as well as the United States, developing a cadra of creative, effective and compassionate change makers.

Bush is currently pursuing her Master’s degree at Harvard University and is a fellow with Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership.

Judi Keller, President of the Lubbock Women’s Club said, “We are thrilled to welcome Barbara Pierce Bush back to Lubbock. I can’t imagine a more timely and important topic than the one Ms. Bush will share with us.”

The Women’s Club was established in 1945 to promote, maintain, and support the common good and social welfare of the people of the Lubbock Community, and to bring about civil betterment and social improvements. The Lubbock Women’s Club Historical Foundation was established to preserve, protect and promote the historic and architectural character of the building at 2020 Broadway, and was organized for charitable and educational purposes. In 1979 the building was designated a historical landmark by the City of Lubbock.

In 2006 Ernestine Payne Welborn established upon her death a trust that provides funding to bring in notable speakers for the membership and the community. Speakers who have been part of The Ernestine Welborn-Payne Endowment Community Speaker Series include The Texas Tenors (2019), AGT teen ventriloquist Darci Lynne and Friends (2019), designer Rachel Zoe (2018), Texas Country Reporter Bob Phillips (2017), Chef Stephan Pyles (2016), Hoda Kotb (2015), former Dallas Cowboys player Daryl Johnston (2015), Zach Thomas, former Texas Tech All-American and Miami Dolphins football player (2014), Jenna Bush Hager (2014), Joan Lunden (2013), Captain Chesley Sullenberger (2013), Heloise (2012), Former First Lady Barbara Bush (2011), William Shawcross, Official Biographer of the Queen Mother (2010), Former United States Attorney General Alberto Gonzales (2009), David Gaschen, star of Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera (2009) and Carmen bin Laden, former sister-in-law of Osama bin Laden (2007).

(News release from the Lubbock Women’s Club)