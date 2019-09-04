Barnes and Noble announces September event lineup

Local News

by: Sasha Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

Terry Handley of Barnes and Noble interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their September event lineup.

The events are listed below:

Sat. 9-07 – 11:00AM – Dr. Seuss Horse Museum

Sun. 9-08 – 11:00AM- Hey Grandude! – Grandparents weekend

Tue. 9-10- 7:00PM – National Book Club “Inland” by Téa Obreht

Thur. 9-12 – 7:00PM – Young Adult Book Club – I’m Not Dying With You Tonight by Kimberly Jones

Sat. 9-14 – 5:00PM – Strategical Game Night (ages 15+)

Sat. 9-21 – 2:00PM – Batman Day – Games and Activities

Sat. 9-21 – 2:00PM – Black Man in the Huddle by Robert Jacobus

Sat. 9-21 – 3:00PM – Dark Tales from Dream Dale by Jeremy Robertson

Sat. 9-28 – 2:00PM – Demigod Day event for Rick Riordan fans! Games/Activities/Giveaways

Every Wednesday and Saturday – Storytime

Second Tuesday of the Month at 7:00 – Hub City Book Club

Second Thursday at 7:30PM – Mystery and Suspense Book Club

Third Thursday at 7:30 p.m. – Author Support Group

Barnes and Noble is holding a book drive for Phi Kappa Phi/TTUHSC for children birth to age three with developmental delays and disabilities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar