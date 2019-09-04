Barnes and Noble announces September event lineup

LUBBOCK, Texas- There is an upper-level high pressure system over west Texas which is not going to budge through the weekend. That means we are going to see sunny skies, light wind and above average warmth again this afternoon. Average highs are in the upper 80s, however, we will see low 90s for most locations. Lubbock is going to see the high temperature reach 93°. Much of the same tomorrow. More sunshine, dry air and warm conditions. We'll make it up to a high of 94° in Lubbock, with upper 90s over in the eastern counties.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!