Barnes and Noble announces September event lineup

Terry Handley of Barnes and Noble interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about their September event lineup.
The events are listed below:
Sat. 9-07 – 11:00AM – Dr. Seuss Horse Museum
Sun. 9-08 – 11:00AM- Hey Grandude! – Grandparents weekend
Tue. 9-10- 7:00PM – National Book Club “Inland” by Téa Obreht
Thur. 9-12 – 7:00PM – Young Adult Book Club – I’m Not Dying With You Tonight by Kimberly Jones
Sat. 9-14 – 5:00PM – Strategical Game Night (ages 15+)
Sat. 9-21 – 2:00PM – Batman Day – Games and Activities
Sat. 9-21 – 2:00PM – Black Man in the Huddle by Robert Jacobus
Sat. 9-21 – 3:00PM – Dark Tales from Dream Dale by Jeremy Robertson
Sat. 9-28 – 2:00PM – Demigod Day event for Rick Riordan fans! Games/Activities/Giveaways
Every Wednesday and Saturday – Storytime
Second Tuesday of the Month at 7:00 – Hub City Book Club
Second Thursday at 7:30PM – Mystery and Suspense Book Club
Third Thursday at 7:30 p.m. – Author Support Group
Barnes and Noble is holding a book drive for Phi Kappa Phi/TTUHSC for children birth to age three with developmental delays and disabilities.