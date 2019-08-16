Barnes and Noble hosts free community events through August

Terry Handley with Barnes & Noble interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about several August events coming up at the book store.

The events are listed below:

Sat. 8-17 – 2:00pm – History Bee Event – (Who Was Series) – games and activities for young readers who love history

Wed. 8-21 11:00am – Storytime Science with City of Lubbock

Thurs. 8-22 – 7:00pm – Escaping Gilead: The Handmaid’s Fan Discussion

Fri. 8-23 – Sun. 8-25 – Hub City Comic Con – A.G. Howard and Libbi Duncan guest author

Sat. 8-31 – Author John Richmond “Savant”

Storytime is every Every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Summer reading ends on August 12.

Every weekend in August through September 15, educators who teach PreK through 12th grade can save 25% on personal purchases for educator appreciation.