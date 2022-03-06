LEVELLAND, Texas — One person was arrested following an incident late Saturday evening in Levelland, according to a social media post by police.

The Levelland Police Department there was a barricaded subject inside a residence on Avenue T.

Residents in the area were asked to stay inside their homes until the incident was resolved.

The intersections of Houston Street and Avenue T and State Highway 114 and Avenue T were both barricaded by law enforcement.

EverythingLubbock.com has reached out to the Levelland Police Department Sunday morning requesting additional information on this incident.

This article will be updated as we learn new details.





