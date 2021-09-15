Bart Reagor asks court to dismiss charges of bank fraud, false statements

AMARILLO, Texas — On Tuesday, Bart Reagor asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas to dismiss the charges against him for being too vague, among other reasons.

Reagor was indicted April 22 on charges of bank fraud and false statements to a bank. The indictment accused him of diverting more than $1.7 million of business loans to his personal bank account in 2017 and 2018.

Reagor said the indictment filed by prosecutors would require him to prove his innocence against vague allegations instead of requiring the government to prove his guilt.

Reagor also said the indictment both omitted how he and his entity were going to use these diverted funds. He said the indictment also didn’t explain what prohibited Reagor from using the funds the way he’s accused of using them.

If Reagor is convicted on the charges, he faces up to 90 years in federal prison.