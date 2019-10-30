Bart Reagor fights to reduce legal fees in Ford dispute

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bart Reagor on Wednesday filed an objection to Ford’s legal fees in the same case where Reagor was ordered by a jury to pay $53,759,450.96.

Ford Motor Credit Company accused Reagor Dykes of fraud and default. Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy which is still pending. Rick Dykes settled out of court with Ford for more than $58 million.

On October 3, a jury determined the amount Reagor owes to Ford. In Wednesday’s written objection, Reagor’s attorney wrote, “FMCC seeks $1,771,752.63 in attorneys’ fees.”

Regarding one of the law firms working for Ford, Reagor’s attorney wrote, “The Baker Botts firm has unreasonable rates for legal services performed in Lubbock County (e.g., $1,125/hour).”

Reagor’s objection said that bankruptcy legal fees cannot be recovered as a matter of law. One of the law firms for Ford, Severson & Werson, worked exclusively on the bankruptcy issue and charged $655,869.44, Reagor’s objection said.

“FMCC seeks to sneak in the bankruptcy fees in this case by failing to segregate,” Reagor’s motions said.

Even though Reagor Dykes filed for bankruptcy, Mr. Reagor and Mr. Dykes did not. Long before the bankruptcy both signed a personal guarantee with Ford – meaning they agreed to be held responsible for the company’s debt to Ford if anything went wrong.

Ford has not yet filed its response to Reagor’s objection.

