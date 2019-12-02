Breaking News
Police said two Arrested in overnight shooting

Bart Reagor loses suit with Vista Bank

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bart Reagor in court, Oct. 3, 2019 (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– Vista Bank sued Bart Reagor for default interest as of November 27.

Vista sued Reagor for $1,478,182.35, along with interest and attorney fees, according to court records.

In total, the sum of money Reagor is ordered to pay Vista is $1,792,605.39, with interest at a rate of five percent per annum, along with the cost of court.

Reagor also filed a counterclaim, which still remained on the books as of Monday.

Vista sued Reagor back in March for $1.45 million for loans that Reagor personally guaranteed.

On August 1, 2018 the Reagor Dykes companies began filing for bankruptcy. The companies have protection from lawsuits while they go through the bankruptcy process

RELATED STORY: Vista Bank sues Bart Reagor for roughly $1.45 million

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar