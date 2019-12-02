Bart Reagor loses suit with Vista Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas– Vista Bank sued Bart Reagor for default interest as of November 27.

Vista sued Reagor for $1,478,182.35, along with interest and attorney fees, according to court records.

In total, the sum of money Reagor is ordered to pay Vista is $1,792,605.39, with interest at a rate of five percent per annum, along with the cost of court.

Reagor also filed a counterclaim, which still remained on the books as of Monday.

Vista sued Reagor back in March for $1.45 million for loans that Reagor personally guaranteed.

On August 1, 2018 the Reagor Dykes companies began filing for bankruptcy. The companies have protection from lawsuits while they go through the bankruptcy process

