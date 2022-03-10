AMARILLO, Texas — Bart Reagor was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday afternoon. He was ordered to voluntarily surrender himself to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on May 9.
Use the video player above to see his comments after he was sentenced.
RELATED STORY (with video of the prosecution) — Prosecutors statement: Reagor Dykes Owner sentenced to 14 years in federal prison
Reagor was found guilty in October of making false statements to a bank. Reagor, the former co-owner of Reagor Dykes Auto Group, was indicted in April 2021 for the false-statements charge and two counts of bank fraud. The jury found him guilty of the first but not guilty on the other two.
In court Thursday, the lawyers and the judge came to understand that federal guidelines would indicate a sentence between 11 and 14 years in prison. Previously, prosecutors pushed for a sentence between 342 to 405 months imprisonment, or 27 to 33.75 years.
The hearing started at 10:00 and went to 12:30 p.m. with an hour break and then resumed at 1:30. It included clips of a KLBK exclusive interview. During the sentencing, the judge concluded Reagor was a bully and verbally abusive to employees of the company — creating a toxic work environment. The judge believed employees committed crimes to please Reagor because he valued winning over everything else.
In February, Reagor agreed to forfeit $1.76 million related to the false statement conviction. Prosecutors argued that specific amount was what had been transferred from RDAG to his own account after a $10 million loan from IBC Bank in 2017.
The transfer was what led to the indictment and eventual conviction for false statements to a bank. Prosecutors argued this was because IBC Bank believed the loan would be used entirely for business and not for personal gain.
The $1.76 million amount includes $950,951.18 already seized in late 2018 from an account belonging to Reagor.
The judge ordered Reagor to pay back $9.378 million to IBC Bank. The court made a note that Reagor’s net worth was $31 million in December 2016. It was down to $3.4 million in April 2021.
Related Stories
- GUILTY: Bart Reagor convicted of false statement to a bank
- Judge wonders if Bart Reagor should be locked up this week or if he can self-surrender later
- Reagor gives up the money, quits forfeiture fight
- KLBK Exclusive: Bart Reagor speaks to media for the first time since 2018
- Bart Reagor indicted for bank fraud, making false statements
The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018. In January, former RDAG Chief Financial Officer Shane Smith was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
During sentencing, the judge concluded Reagor did not have an agreement with Smith to commit fraud. Prosecutors argued that Reagor ignored the fraud and promoted those who committed fraud.
To react, comment or share go HERE for the KLBK Facebook page or HERE for the KAMC Facebook page.
A previous summary from the USDOJ said others in the Reagor Dykes Auto Group case were sentenced as follows:
- Diana Urias, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ used car mall in Levelland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Sheila Miller, RDAG group controller, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Paige Johnston, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ Chevrolet store in Floydada, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Lindsay Williams, RDAG group accounting manager, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Sherri Wood, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Brad Fansler, RDAG group administrative director, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Ashley Dunn, executive assistant to the CEO, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Whitney Maldonado, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Mitsubishi store in Lubbock, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Elaina Cabral, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Mistry Canady, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Lamesa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Wesley Neel, RDAG Safety & Compliance Manager, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.
- Andrea Kate Phillips, an accounting associate and office manager at Reagor Dykes Ford Store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to misprision of a felony and was sentenced to four years’ probation and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, jointly and severally.
- Steven Reinhart, RDAG Legal Compliance Director, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to misprision of a felony and was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72, jointly and severally.