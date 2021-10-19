Bart Reagor sentencing tentatively set for February 2022

AMARILLO, Texas — A tentative sentencing date for Bart Reagor was announced as February 24, 2022, according to court documents filed Tuesday. A jury found Reagor guilty on one count of making false statements to a bank October 15.

The sentencing date is tentative, meaning it could be pushed back to a later time.

The court will consider a number of factors when deciding Reagor’s sentence. This includes his criminal history and any relevant statements he has made.

The jury was deadlocked for a majority of deliberations, meaning they couldn’t come to a unanimous conclusion. Ultimately, Reagor was convicted on one charge of making false statements to a bank and acquitted on two charges of bank fraud.

Reagor faces up to 30 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. Because he was determined to not be a flight risk or a danger by the judge, he was allowed to remain free until sentencing.

