LUBBOCK, Texas — As the Battle of the Badges blood drive is underway, the American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations.

When Daniel Obregon took his lunch break on Thursday, he didn’t spend it as he usually does. Instead, he walked through the doors of South Plains Mall to donate blood for the 9th annual Battle of the Badges event.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition between the police and fire departments to see who can get the most people to donate toward their respective team.

“I decided to take my lunch hour and come on down,” Obregon said.

Obregon asked if his donation could go to the police department’s total number since they were falling behind in the race at the time he visited.

“Yesterday the fire was up so I just … always go for the underdog at this time at this moment,” Obregon said.

However, despite Obregon’s visit, Battle of the Badges hasn’t seen as many donors as they have in past years.

Stephanie Pointer, the project manager for Vitalant, said they’ve seen a decrease in donors since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think every year it gets increasingly more difficult to get people in,” Pointer said.

Now, Pointer said they’re in an emergency need for blood.

“When we go into emergency need, it is a very severe shortage and we need people to respond immediately to be able to provide the hospitals and the community,” Pointer said. “All blood types are very low, and we need every one of all types to donate.”

Obregon’s thoughts lined up with Pointer, as he thought that there should be a line out of the door.

Nevertheless, he left his lunch break feeling like he did something with meaning.

“If you have something to give to someone else — you may never know who they are — at least you can donate blood and you know, give something to them,” Obregon said.

The two teams have gone back and forth this week in terms of who is ahead, and anyone can set up an appointment to donate blood every day this week from noon to 6:00 p.m.

The contest will end on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.