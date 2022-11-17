NEW DEAL, Texas — A Bayer facility near New Deal was on lockdown for hours Thursday morning after an escaped inmate hid in one of the buildings, according to a statement.

Gary Darnell, 48, was arrested and taken into custody at approximately 9:50 a.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Bayer said around 5:30 a.m., employees at the Bayer Crop Center noticed an intruder, later identified as Darnell, on the property and notified law enforcement.

Darnell ran into one of the buildings as soon as law enforcement arrived, Bayer said.

Around 40 Bayer employees were on site at the time, and the facility went on lockdown as police searched for Darnell.

“We appreciate the rapid response of law enforcement, and are grateful the situation has come to a peaceful conclusion,” Bayer said. “We will be providing Bayer team members with support and counseling in the coming days.”

Fortunately, no one was hurt or injured.

The safety of our employees, colleagues, and the communities where we live and work is most important to Bayer.

Thank you to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders.