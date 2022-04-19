LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas A&M tight end Baylor Cupp announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Texas Tech, per his Instagram.

The 6’7″ 240lb former 5-star prospect out of Brock, Texas was listed as the top-ranked tight end in the country out of high school in 2018 according to 247Sports. Cupp posted this statement to Instagram:

“As I start a new path on my journey I want thank my teammates, coaches and Texas A&M University for the last three years, the opportunities, experiences and lessons learned. It’s very special to be an Aggie and be part of the Aggie family! It has been a very difficult decision but through prayer and careful consideration I am confident about the direction I have chose. I will never forget my time here at Texas A&M and the relationships I have made. A&M is very special to me and I’m very grateful being an Aggie! Now it’s time for me to move my focus on to the next chapter! I will be continuing my education and football future at Texas Tech University! I look forward to a fresh start and I commit to do everything to the best of my ability! I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m very excited about being a Red Raider!!”

Cupp will be eligible to play immediately for the Red Raiders.