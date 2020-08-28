Baylor football team forgoes practice for social justice, march and to “pray for our city and campus”

WACO, Texas — The Baylor University football team announced Thursday it would forgo practice “to unite around the on-going events in our country.”

The show of unity included a march and prayer. The Baylor statement said:

Baylor Football student-athletes decided as a team to forgo practice Thursday, to unite around the on-going events in our country. In lieu of practice, the team instead had an open conversation about how to come together as one to unite against social injustice, to discuss practical ways to support hurting teammates, and to take time to pray for God to use the team to create change. Following that meeting, the team marched from the Simpson Athletic Center to Fountain Mall to pray for our city and campus.