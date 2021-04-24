BBB hosts local Shred Day event Saturday in Lubbock

(Photo provided by the BBB Serving the South Plains of West Texas/Mallory Maxwell)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Better Business Bureau Serving the South Plains of West Texas held a Shred Day event Saturday afternoon in Lubbock.

The free event was held at Furniture Row, located in the 5000 block of West Loop 289.



The BBB teamed up with DSS (Document Shredding and Storage) to conduct the on-site shredding service.

Mallory Maxwell, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, told EverythingLubbock.com that most people don’t realize they have bills and credit card offers lying around with sensitive information that could make them vulnerable.

The goal was to help Lubbockites avoid identity theft.

Mallory said 403 cars stopped by the event and 89 bins of documents were shredded.

Several food trucks were also on hand for the event.