BBBS is celebrating National Mentoring Month by encouraging everyone to be Defenders of Potential

January is National Mentoring Month, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is celebrating by showcasing why mentoring matters. Throughout the month they will thank past and current mentors, share stories, and invite potential volunteers to learn more about youth mentoring.

A Big Brother or Big Sister serves as a teacher, friend, and advocate which allows youth to see their own potential. That is why each and every volunteer is more than a mentor, they are Defenders of Potential.

According to Melissa Corley, Executive Director “Today’s youth seek their independence and want a voice of their own, which makes youth mentoring more critical than ever before. Bigs in our program not only help to promote the ownership of their Littles development they provide the support youth need to discover their full potential in school and in life”.

Potential can be defended anywhere is the theme of this year’s National Mentoring Month. As a Big Brother or Sister, you commit to spend a few hours a month with your Little doing the activities you both enjoy. Whether you play sports, help with homework, or enjoy a movie, you are positively changing the lives of youth.

Community members can get involved with National Mentoring Month by volunteering or donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock at www.bbbslubbock.org. Follow Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Lubbock on Facebook and Twitter (@bbbslubbock) to stay up to date with National Mentoring Month news and stories.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.

