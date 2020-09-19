BBBS of Lubbock celebrating 50 years of youth mentoring services in South Plains area

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has served hundreds of children annually since 1970. To celebrate this exciting milestone, the Lubbock office will host a virtual and in-person celebration on Thursday, September 24, 2020. The day will consist of multiple live and pre-recorded messages and stories shared on the organization’s social media platforms. In addition, 100 Kona-Ice treats will be made available for community members as a gesture of appreciation for the first 50 years and in anticipation for the next 50 years.

The in-person celebration will take place at the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock office located at 3416 Knoxville Avenue, starting at 4:00 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Special anniversary shirts are also available for purchase by calling the office or visiting https://biglbk50.eventbrite.com.

As the leading youth mentoring organization, Big Brothers Big Sisters operates under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. By partnering with parents/guardians, and volunteers, children in the program are achieving:



• Higher aspirations, greater confidence, and healthy relationships

• Avoidance of risky behaviors

• Educational success All services are offered free of charge to children and potential mentors.

Follow Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock on Facebook and Twitter (@bbbslubbock) to stay up to date with the 50th celebration and program updates and news.

