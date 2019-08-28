BBBS of Lubbock to host annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake event on Saturday, September 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is hosting their annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake to benefit the mentoring program offered to children across the South Plains. The event takes place on September 14, 2019, 1 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth in the South Plains. Big Brothers Big Sisters holds itself accountable for helping children achieve positive measurable outcomes that include educational success, greater confidence, and healthy life choices.

All proceeds from the event remain local and directly support mentoring programs that are offered free of charge to children across the South Plains. Sponsorship levels start with the “Alley Sponsor” at $500 up to the “Perfect Game Sponsor” at $7,500. Sponsor opportunities include recognition benefits and allows companies to have fun while also making an impact now and in the future.

No matter how a person is involved (bowler or sponsor) he/she helps a child in need of mentoring services. For more information or to purchase individual tickets visit https://bowlingforkids.eventbrite.com or call 806-763-6131.

(News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock)