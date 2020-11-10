BBBS of Lubbock to host their Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock is excited to host the Annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser. All proceeds raised from the event helps create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships for children across Lubbock and the South Plains. The Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser is on November 14th, from 2-5 p.m. at Whitewood Lanes.

This year, the Bowl for Kids’ Sake event is going to be a celebration with sponsors and the children enrolled in BBBS. The day will consist of unlimited bowling for 3 hours with food, prizes, and lots of fun! The sponsors have generously given to BBBS of Lubbock to enable the organization to provide children in Lubbock and the South Plains area with youth mentoring services at no cost.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest one-to-one youth mentoring organization. Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock has been serving Lubbock and the South Plains area since 1970 and is a Lubbock Area United Way Community Partner.

(News release from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock)