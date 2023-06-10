LEVELLAND, Texas — BCW Pro Wrestling has announced its upcoming event, Hot Blooded, was set to take place on July 1 at the TMW Event Center located at 202 Avenue H in Levelland.

Former Ring of Honor talent, the Metalhead Maniac Sledge, was set to make his BCW debut at the event.

Expected to be at the event according to the press release are BCW Texas Champion The Wildcard Jeb Bingham, The Living Proof Jastin Taylor, The Friendly Neighborhood Vato Emilio Guzman, The Defender of Truth Gabriel Alexander, and many more.

The BCW Pro Wrestling press release said that it will be a family-friendly environment.

“We’re thrilled to bring BCW Pro Wrestling to Levelland and showcase some of the best wrestling talents in the business,” said a BCW spokesperson.

Concessions would be available for purchase, fans are reminded that outside food and drinks are not permitted.

Pre-sale tickets started at $15 for adults, and $8 for children 12 and under. Day of tickets would be available for $18 for adults and $10 for children.

Tickets are available to purchase at Tobacco Express Liquors or online by clicking here.