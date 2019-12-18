‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ for Lubbock’s home-bound and elderly

LUBBOCK, Texas — Instead of food, volunteers with Meals on Wheels delivered presents to Lubbock’s homebound and elderly.

“Their wishes are very simple, but just seeing someone at their door delivering it really makes their day,” said Lisa Gilliland, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels. “So many of them are obviously home bound, but they are also alone so that interaction they get is necessary.”

The “Be a Santa to a Senior” is a community program that receives support from local businesses, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.

In the 15 years since the program’s creation, thousands local seniors have benefited from receiving gifts.

“I enjoy helping these people, and a lot of people that we meet don’t have a lot of resources,” said Ann Smith, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. “They depend on us, and we are happy to do it.”

For more information about the program, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (806) 281-4663.

For more information about how you can help seniors in isolation in your community, visit imreadytocare.com.