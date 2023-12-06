LEVELLAND, Texas— The Levelland Police Department on Monday warned the public in a social media post of a phone scam alert that has occurred in the last two weeks.

According to Levelland PD, citizens in the Levelland area have received cell phone calls from an unknown person(s) “advising them of a [kidnapping] of a loved one.”

The post stated the caller ID displayed a phone number from Mexico and most of the suspects speak Spanish.

In addition, the post said the suspect described a possible location of where the victims were “being held at gunpoint” and “will be killed if they do not submit a payment via electronic method.”

Levelland PD assured that this type of call will cause an immediate response from law enforcement and can sometimes cause a disruption in the community.

In all events the “kidnapped victim” was located at a safe location and was unaware of the call, said Levelland Police.

“We are asking our community to be cautious of these calls and to report them to Levelland Police Dispatch Center,” said the post. Levelland Police said it will be using its Federal partners to assist as the calls continue.