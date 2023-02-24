LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, March 3 the Mayors of the South Plains area will host its 34th Annual Mayors’ Beans & Cornbread Luncheon.

This marks the first time Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will attend the luncheon.

At the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., attendees will receive a beans and cornbread plate “along with all the fixings” for $20, a City of Lubbock press release said. Attendees will also be entered into a prize drawing.

The City of Lubbock said tickets can be purchased online or by calling Hospice of Lubbock (806) 795-2751 or the Covenant Health Foundation at (806) 725-6089.