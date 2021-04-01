Beard describes his exit from the Red Raiders as a whirlwind day

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Beard made his first public comments hours after news broke that he would leave the Red Raiders to pursue the head coaching position at UT Austin.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a day,” Beard said. “It’s a difficult and emotional day in a lot of ways as I leave Texas Tech…”

Beard described Texas Tech as a place he appreciates – having spent five years as head coach and 10 years as an assistant.

Beard said, “I owe so much to Texas Tech University.”

“From the players and their families to the administration, students, alumni, season-ticket holders and the entire Red Raider Nation,” Beard said, “we were able to build something incredibly special and unique.”

“We took the program to new heights TOGETHER resulting in a Big 12 Championship, a berth on Monday night in the National Championship Game, an Elite Eight appearance and three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history.”

Beard said he is truly thankful for all the people of West Texas and their “incredible support.”

For Beard, it is a trip back to Austin. His Wikipedia page described him as having been with UT Austin as a student assistant from 1991-1995.

“I’m thrilled and excited to be coming back to Austin and back to the Longhorn family,” Beard said. “I can’t express how excited I am for this opportunity and the journey that lies ahead.”

Terms of the deal between Beard and UT Austin were not yet disclosed.