Beer and wine sales to continue at Tech football games

LUBBOCK, Texas- Saturday’s game against Montana State not only brought in a win for the Red Raiders, but also about $94,000 in beer and wine sales.



According to their vendor contract with Spectra Food Services, the university will only get about 43 percent of the first 800-thousand dollars in alcohol sales at Jones AT&T Stadium this season.



Officials say they’re not trying to keep up with the rest of the Big 12 Conference, but instead, doing what it can to add to the overall fan experience.

“Shorter lines, quicker to get back to your seats, drinks were cold,” said Robert Giovannetti, Associate Athletic Director for Texas Tech Athletics.

The university expects to earn at most about $1.5 million in gross alcohol sales this football season. To keep up with demand, 55 concession areas were added across the stadium.

“Higher beer and wine prices offset the fan-friendly pricing so when familes come in, they can still feed their entire family at a lower price,” said Johnathan Botros, CFO for Texas Tech Athletics.

Giovanetti says stadium personnel are ready for the Red Raiders second game against UTEP this weekend.

“We’re always prepared for everything but we never anticipate any problems, said Giovanetti.. “The fans have always been great and we anticipate they’ll be the same on Saturday.