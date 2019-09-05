Beer to go law goes into effect

LUBBOCK, Texas — Craft beer fans rejoice! As of September 1st, customers can now go to their favorite breweries, fill up a growler and bring it home.

One of the managers at Two Docs Brewery, Taylor Swift, said customers can purchase growlers, crowlers and – hopefully in the future – six packs.

“We had to order a few new materials,” Swift said. “We had to ramp up production a little bit just to get ready for it.”

Owner of The Plains Brew Company, Mickey Minter, said the law says you can only sell 288 ounces of beer per day per customer, which equals out to about four growlers.

“Benjamin Franklin said beer is proof that god loves us and wants us to be happy,” Minter said. “So beer is great.”