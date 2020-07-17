Before arresting him for arson, police reminded suspect that lighter fluid all over the house not needed to cook chicken in the oven

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock County grand jury on Thursday indicted Tyree Morond Shells, 31, for arson. A police report said officers were called to his mother’s home in the 200 block of Avenue D on March 7.

The police report said, “She was at the listed residence with [Shells] when she began to talk to him about [Shells] getting a job and moving out.”

That turned into an argument according to the police report. A little while later the mom saw Shells coming out of the bathroom with a bottle of lighter fluid.

“[Shells] began pouring lighter fluid on the floor throughout the residence,” the police report said. His mom asked what he was doing. He did not respond, according to the report.

The police report said, “[Shells] then grabbed a piece of paper and lit the paper on fire and threw the paper on the floor where the lighter fluid was present, causing the lighter fluid to ignite in flames.”

The police report said his mom quickly grabbed some water and put the fire out.

Shells yelled curse words at his mom then left the house. When police arrived they could smell lighter fluid and see wet ashes along with burned pieced of paper, according to the police report.

Police spoke with Shells outside. He claimed to not know why police were called and told officers nothing happened.

He told officers, “… He was trying to cook.”

“I asked [Shells] what he was cooking. [Shells] advised, ‘Did you not see the chicken in there? I was cooking chicken in the oven.’ I advised to [Shells] that you did not need lighter fluid to bake chicken in an oven, and it isn’t necessary to have lighter fluid in the floor throughout the house to cook.”

Shells said the lighter fluid bottle had a hole in it. The officer said that did not explain why the lighter fluid was poured over specific areas of the house.

“[Shells] then became quiet and refused to reply to any of my comments,” the police report said.

Shells has remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond since that time.