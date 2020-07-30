Before going to jail, couple lied to Lubbock Police and CPS about baby girl’s injuries

Image of Oscar Gonzales and Alexzandria Sellers from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court record revealed new information about the arrest of Alexzandria Loren Sellers, 25, Oscar Ace Gonzales, 29.

Lubbock Police on Wednesday announced that Sellers and Gonzales were arrested by U.S. Marshals for child abandonment or neglect. Jail records said Gonzales was additionally charged with injury to a child.

CPS and Police responded the emergency room of Covenant Women’s and Children’s on July 21. A little girl was born prematurely and was released from hospital care in June. She was brought to the emergency room for a swollen leg.

Court records said the girl lost weight since her previous time in the hospital.

“She looks like skin and bones,” court records said.

The girl appeared to have a femur fracture and a clavicle fracture court records said. A doctor noted that the injuries “appear to be from a non-accidental trauma.”

Court records said both Gonzales and Sellers were caught lying to investigators. Gonzales eventually admitted to putting the girl’s legs “Indian style” and said Sellers instructed him to lie about it. Court records said the statement from Gonzales still left the little girl’s injuries unexplained.

Sellers subsequently told police she confronted Gonzales and he admitted to pinning the girl’s arms behind her head.

A police report as part of an arrest warrant also said the two did not seek medical attention for the girl as she was losing weight.

“A reasonable parent would have sought medical care,” the report said.

CPS took emergency custody of the girl and a second child. A police report said the other child (a 2-year-old boy) tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jail records listed an address in Denver City for Sellers and Gonzales was listed in jail records as homeless. Both remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Thursday.