LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services recently euthanized 12 rescue dogs at the owner’s request, and it is causing controversy online.

LAS Director of Operations Steven Greene told EverythingLubbock.com there are policies and procedures that have to be aligned before taking this action.

“That is something we do for the citizens of Lubbock. You can come in and request [it] and pay the fee,” Greene said. “We don’t put down animals just because someone does not want it any longer. They do have to be a behavioral risk or an illness or sickness that is kind of end of life or old age.”

Greene said the dozen dogs euthanized on Friday, April 14 was due to aggressive behaviors noticed by the owner’s trainers and behaviorist.

LAS said anyone caring for an animal more than 72 hours is identified as the owner and can make that decision.

Greene said making the decision to euthanize is not easy for the owner or the animal service employees.

“It’s traumatic but it’s also very quick. You bring an animal in, and we use a sodium phenobarbital and it’s injected into a vein and the animal literally goes to sleep and their body functions all halt at some point, the breathing and the heartbeat,” Greene said.

According to the American Kennel Club dogs can be euthanized even if they appear loving but have unpredictable aggression triggers, which makes them dangerous to society.

“At the end of the day everyone that works here is very compassionate and passionate about animals and that is why we are here,” Greene said. “It is hard when you have to make that decision and euthanize them or when you have to euthanize them for other people.”

Greene said since October which starts the fiscal year, there have been 201 owner requested euthanasia through the end of March.