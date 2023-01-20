Marsha James’ dream of owning a bakery started more than 23 years ago in her Lubbock kitchen, where she painstakingly cultivated it for 17 years.

Eventually, she was able to move into a brick and mortar location at 1106 Ave. J, supported by her husband Mike and 3 children.

As the business grew in size and popularity, she passed her knowledge to her children who now are vital to operations.

That is why 2022 Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Chairman Casey Doyle said, Marsha and her family were an easy choice at the Celebrate 2022 Awards Luncheon.

“They are the definition of hustle, the definition of perseverance… hard work, she always treats her customers right, doing the right thing,” Doyle said. “There is just no one more deserving than Marsha and her family.”

The Chair Choice award is the first of its kind, designed to highlight one of the many Lubbock businesses that may not get much publicity because they are hard at work investing into the community.

Sweet Creations Cakes By Marsha offers elaborate custom cakes, cookies, brownies, muffins, breakfast items, sweets for all occasions and more.

They are located at 1308 Broadway and operate Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and they are closed Sunday and Monday.

They are highly responsive on their Facebook page, and can also be reached by calling 806-701-5878.

Custom cakes can be ordered 3 days to a week in advance, however they book up fast and may not be available for those who do not reach out as early as possible.