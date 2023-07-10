LUBBOCK, Texas – Linda Mason, owner of Gateau de Jil French Style Cheesecake announced last week she will be moving her storefront to Austin, Texas.

Gateau de Jil opened up at the culinary co-op in July of 2021, Mason said. The culinary co-op is a shared kitchen space at 5044 Frankford Avenue. She started her baking journey in the heat of the pandemic after she had the “worst cheesecake [she’s] ever had.” As a recent empty nester, Mason began baking cheesecakes and discovered French style cheesecake. Mason said “the more I baked, the more I loved it.”

Mason traded in her heels for tennis shoes and an apron and began baking full-time. Her cheesecake brought her so much joy, she said. Her cheesecake reminded her of her grandmother and included flavors of her children’s memories. Mason remembered something her grandmother would say “feeding people is like feeding the soul.”

Mason said she collaborated with many Lubbock businesses. Outlaw Egg Roll carried her cheesecake in its food truck, Mason said. English Newsom, a Lubbock winery, would have pairing events with cheesecake and wine, a pair Mason said she had never thought about before. The Lubbock businesses that collaborated with Gateau de Jil “opened up a new avenue of looking at her product,” Mason said.

Mason decided it was time to move her storefront to Austin to allow the business to grow to its full potential. “Small businesses are harder to maintain in a smaller city,” Mason said. She plans to announce the details of her Austin storefront on September 1.

Mason said in the meantime, her storefront is closed, but her cheesecakes will be available to order until the end of July. She will host an Intro To Cheesecake Class on July 28 and will have one last pairing event with English Newsom on August 11. Cheesecake slices will only be available every Wednesday at the English Newsom from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., said Mason.

Although Gateau de Jil is leaving Lubbock, Mason still plans to come back. Mason said she will be back for the holidays fulfilling orders for bourbon pecan cheesecake and more. Mason said she has a plan for Gateau de Jil to be back in Lubbock stores. She described Gateau de Jil as her “baby” she will “never walk away” from it. Mason said “If Lubbock will have me, I will be there.”

To stay informed on Gateau de Jil, Mason suggests subscribing to the mailing list to see where she will be next.