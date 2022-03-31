What started with making people smile during the pandemic, turned into a full-blown outreach ministry across the South Plains and beyond.

Jay “Bama” Moore ordered a Grinch costume to prank his kids. To his surprise, they loved it. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones.

“I took a ride on my bike down the street, and got mobbed,” Moore said. “Same at Walmart. And I think the adults like the costumes more than the kids.”

The requests for appearances came flooding in, and as he built relationships, he saw an opportunity to help the many folks who were in need.

“Everyone wanted to help and get in on the joy, the donations were overwhelming, so the volunteers and I formed a non-profit,” Moore said. “I didn’t want to name it after me, but they insisted.”

That is how Team Bama formed. After cost, 100% of the profits go toward the families in need who call him for help. Tyler Riddle of Red Line Designs is one such volunteer, who offered to create merchandise for Team Bama, including T-shirts, cups and more. Shelly McCarver now handles communications and marketing for the team, and they are two of many who eagerly volunteer their time.

This Easter, Moore and his team are bringing out the Easter Bunny and Peeps to locations across the South Plains for all families to enjoy. In addition to both characters, there will be live bunnies for kids to pet. On Saturday April 2 at noon, catch them at the Wolfforth Farmer’s market where. At 1 p.m. they will be at A-Max Insurance located at 3207 50th street. At 2 p.m. they will go to the A-Max Insurance at 112 North University which is in the shopping center by Amigos. At 3 p.m. they will be at Dillards in the Kids department, which is upstairs above the Men’s Department.

Those who would like to get involved in Team Bama’s outreach can email them at Teambama806@gmail.com, or request to join their Facebook group Team Bama. To follow the latest, like their Facebook page The Grinch West Texas.