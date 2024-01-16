LUBBOCK, Texas — After 72 years at the location, Tom & Bingo’s BBQ has decided to close its doors. It announced on social media it is “at the end of a great era” and will close to the public on Saturday.

Tom & Bingo’s said it is searching for the next pitmaster to take over and asked the community to DM them if they are interested.

Tom & Bingo’s opened its Lubbock location on 34th Street in 1952, its website said.

The family business was first opened by Tom Clanton & G. R. “Bingo” Mills and was passed down to three generations of owners all within the family.

If you would like to be the next pitmaster to take over the location, you can message the restaurant here.