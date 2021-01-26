Beloved Lubbock restaurant Thai Pepper opening for one day to honor late owner’s birthday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock restaurant Thai Pepper will serve lunch free of charge Thursday, January 28 in honor of the birthday of it’s late co-owner, Trakool Srivarodom, according to a social media post.

Srivarodom died from COVID-19 complications on January 5, after being put on life support days earlier. A GoFundMe campaign for the family raised over $17,000 before it was ended.

The restaurant will only be open from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and will not be dine-in. The post said it will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis, and food will be made until most of the ingredients are gone.

The Srivarodom family is accepting donations from those willing to give them, which will go to local nonprofit Lubbock Impact, but the food itself will be free of charge.

