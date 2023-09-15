LUBBOCK, Texas — Champs Sports Bar in Lubbock announced on social media Thursday that it will be reopening its doors at a new location.

Champs was previously located at 4525 Milwaukee Ave, the current location of mexican restaurant El Mitote.

The sports bar’s social media post had a photo of a Champs logo pasted onto a building that was formerly East Moon, an asian bistro located at 5028 50th Street.

Image, courtesy of Champs Sports Bar.

According to Champs, its remodeling efforts have focused on enhancing the sports bar’s aesthetics and functionality.

“Keep an eye out for our official reopening date, which we will be announcing very soon,” the post said.