LUBBOCK, Texas — The owner and co-founder of Lubbock restaurant Thai Pepper, Trakool Srivarodom, died from complications of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to an update posted to a GoFundMe account run by his family.

According to the update, Srivarodom died just after 6:00 p.m.

Srivarodom had been put on life support after being hospitalized for the virus. His family created the GoFundMe account on Saturday, January 2. As of Tuesday evening, it had received over $11,000 in donations.