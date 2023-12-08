LUBBOCK, Texas— Located just outside of the Lubbock city limits is a beloved BBQ restaurant, Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth. On Thursday, Evie Mae’s BBQ announced in a social media post it will expand the BBQ joint to the Florida Panhandle.

The post expressed that the growth and relationships built in the BBQ industry over the years has opened up an opportunity to bring Texas BBQ “to the fine folks of Walton County, Florida.”

“We are excited about this growth…this also opens up an incredible opportunity for our crew, “ said the post.

The post added that Evie Mae’s is a small family business and opportunities for growth can sometimes be limited, however the Florida location will be an “exciting challenge and adventure for [their] folks that need ‘more.’”

Evie Mae’s BBQ said it’s “so thankful to have such a trusting and adventurous crew.”

The post reassured that Evie Mae’s in Wolfforth is “our baby” and the couple will commit to “keeping it the same as it [has] been for more than 8 years.”

Additionally the post thanks for the “continued support in all of our crazy adventures” and expressed confidently that its “BBQ is wild. And we’re excited for the future.”

Back in 2021, Evie Mae’s BBQ was recognized by the Texas Monthly Top 50 Best BBQ Joints. Out of the 50 BBQ joints listed, Evie Mae’s was ranked in the Top 10.

EverythingLubbock.com reported back in July Evie Mae’s BBQ was named in The New York Times 20 Best Texas Barbeque Restaurants From the New Generation.

To stay up to date on Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque’s new journey building in Florida follow on Instagram @eviemaesbbq_miramarbeac. The Florida location was scheduled to open late March 2024.

To learn more about Evie Mae’s Pit Barbecue, visit its website.