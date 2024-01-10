LUBBOCK, Texas — The National Weather Service in Lubbock warned below-freezing temperatures were expected starting on Sunday and sub-zero wind chills were expected in the area on Monday morning.

Arctic air was forecasted to creep into the South Plains as soon as Saturday night. The NWS said below-freezing temperatures would persist Sunday through Tuesday morning. On Monday, the NWS said “near-record lows” were expected.

Lubbock Animal Services said pet owners need to bring their furry companions inside during the cold weather. Steven Green with Lubbock Animal Services told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday it’s illegal for pet owners to have animals tethered outside in weather below 30 degrees. It is not recommended to leave a heat source near any combustible materials.

Earlier in the week, the City of Lubbock reminded residents and businesses to turn off their irrigation when the temperatures drop below freezing. This can prevent icy conditions from causing crashes, the city said. The City of Lubbock’s Office of Emergency Management recommends trickling water pipes to prevent them from freezing.

Lubbock Fire Rescue previously recommended the following tips to stay safely stay warm during cold weather:

Always make sure to place the space heater on solid ground

Keep 3 feet away from anything that can be combustible such as couches, blankets and curtains

Keep space heaters a safe distance from pets and kennels

Look for space heaters with an automatic shut-off

NEVER leave a space heater unattended

NEVER keep a heater on overnight

Space heaters should ALWAYS be plugged into a wall and never into an extension cord as it can pull a lot of power and overheat, potentially causing a fire hazard

A “Weather Watch” has been issued by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for Monday, Jan. 15, to Wednesday, Jan. 17. A social media post from ERCOT said the extreme cold weather statewide could lead to higher electrical demand, leaving the potential for lower reserves. Find more information here.