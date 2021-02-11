Ben Webb resigns from Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees

Lubbock, Texas — On Thursday, Lubbock Independent School District announced the resignation of Ben Webb, a current member of the LISD Board of Trustees.

The resignation will be effective on February 28, 2021.

The following is a press release from Lubbock Independent School District:

Lubbock ISD District 3 Trustee Ben Webb has announced his resignation from the Board of Trustees in a letter to fellow board members, effective February 28, 2021. Lubbock County Commissioners appointed Webb Judge for Lubbock County Court at Law No. 3, requiring his resignation from the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees.

Webb has practiced law in Lubbock for more than 15 years. He and wife Karen have two children, and are active in the PTAs at Hutchinson Middle School and Lubbock High School where their children attend school. Webb is also a former board member of the Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as a trustee for Lubbock ISD,” said Webb. “It is humbling to work alongside so many great people to further the education and opportunities for the children of our community. This district is in excellent hands and I am excited to continue supporting Lubbock ISD and celebrate its successes.”

“Trustee Webb has been an outstanding member of the Lubbock ISD governance team,” said Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “He has been an advocate for all students, educators, and families, and he has exhibited a strong commitment to improving educational opportunities for all students. While he will be greatly missed by Lubbock ISD, we are grateful he will continue to serve our community as Judge of County Court at Law No. 3.”

“Ben has been a valuable member of our Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees since he first joined the board in 2018,” said Board President Zach Brady. “Ben is thoughtful and deliberate, and has genuine concern for our students and teachers. He has the universal respect of his board colleagues, and he will be missed by all on our board. I know Ben will bring those same qualities to the bench, and be a wonderful judge for County Court at Law No. 3.”

The Board of Trustees will appoint a successor to fill the vacancy until the next school board election in May, 2022. Voters will then fill the four-year term. The qualifications for appointment and a map of the District 3 boundaries are available for review at the Lubbock ISD website.

Interested applicants should send an email describing their interest in the position and a resume to trustee.district3@LubbockISD.org, or deliver a letter of interest and resume to the Superintendent’s Office at Lubbock ISD Central Office, 1629 19th St. Letters of interest and resumes must be received by 5 p.m. on February 24, 2021, to be considered.